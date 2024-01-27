Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Decreased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. 1,473,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,039. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

