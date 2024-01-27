Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALHC. Stephens increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock worth $48,650. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile



Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.



