Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.11. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 80,900 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,298 shares of company stock worth $48,650 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 49,716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 257,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

