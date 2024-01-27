ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

ALLETE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

NYSE ALE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

