Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,307. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $11.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.