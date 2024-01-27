Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,307. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

