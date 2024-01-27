Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.93.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 424.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,526 shares during the period. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $41,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

