Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Up 8.9%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.22. 404,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 549,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,949 shares of company stock worth $6,446,248. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $76,810,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 728,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 65.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

