Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Alps Alpine stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.
About Alps Alpine
