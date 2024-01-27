Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Alps Alpine Price Performance

Alps Alpine stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

