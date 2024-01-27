Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 5% Higher

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.73. 438,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,031,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Altice USA Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 579.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

