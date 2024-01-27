AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Up 5%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.34. 39,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 339,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

AMCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $803.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874. Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

