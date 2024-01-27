Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMTB. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 141,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $811.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2,144.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

