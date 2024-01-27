Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,225. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.