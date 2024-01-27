American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$3.25 EPS.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.5 %
AAL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,618,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 282.7% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
