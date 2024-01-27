American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$3.25 EPS.

AAL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,618,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 282.7% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

