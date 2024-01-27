American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $22.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. 45,618,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,465 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,897 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

