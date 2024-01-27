American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.85.

AAL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 45,618,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

