American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.350–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.85.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 45,618,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.