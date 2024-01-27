American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $944.09 million, a P/E ratio of -805.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.