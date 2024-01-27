American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance
Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 754,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
