American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 754,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

