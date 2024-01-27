American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.93

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.93 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 258941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Get American International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,792,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.