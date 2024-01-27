American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.57. 7,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $505.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.