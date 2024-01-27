Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,778,000 after buying an additional 343,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after acquiring an additional 106,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -70.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Report on COLD

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.