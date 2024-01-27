Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $440.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.40. 497,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,277. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

