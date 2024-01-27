Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Gap Down to $389.46

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $389.46, but opened at $370.12. Ameriprise Financial shares last traded at $394.45, with a volume of 94,881 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

