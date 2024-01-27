Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.89

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.89 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 15717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

