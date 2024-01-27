Amit Gupta Sells 72,658 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares in the company, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cardlytics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 664.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 399,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $2,480,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

