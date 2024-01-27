Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $100.71. 2,241,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,091. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $103.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

