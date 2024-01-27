Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.