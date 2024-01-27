Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AMPE opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
