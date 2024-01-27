ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 761.9% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

AMSSY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. 3,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $983.90 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.