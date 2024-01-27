AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.01

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $4.40. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 870,783 shares.

AMTD Digital Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in AMTD Digital by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

