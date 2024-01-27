Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Up 6.6%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.32. 315,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,068,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,784 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

