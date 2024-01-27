Analysts Set Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT at $20.75

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALRS. TheStreet upgraded Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $23.42 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.25 million, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

