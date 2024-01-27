Analysts Set Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT at $20.75

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALRS. TheStreet upgraded Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Alerus Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $23.42 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.25 million, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 133.34%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alerus Financial
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.