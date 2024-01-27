Analyzing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -11.73% -2.52% -1.53% Alphabet 22.46% 25.24% 17.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.26 -$29.03 million ($0.89) -3.03 Alphabet $282.84 billion 6.73 $59.97 billion $5.21 29.21

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Alphabet 0 5 27 1 2.88

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 79.01%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $149.79, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Alphabet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet beats Sangoma Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.