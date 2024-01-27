Analyzing Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $136.93 million 3.33 $31.18 million $0.75 18.35 Bank First $240.60 million 3.84 $74.51 million $7.28 12.24

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Shore Bancshares pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shore Bancshares and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank First 0 1 1 0 2.50

Shore Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Bank First has a consensus price target of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Bank First.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 5.95% 6.14% 0.60% Bank First 31.03% 10.38% 1.44%

Summary

Bank First beats Shore Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine services. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

