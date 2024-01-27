Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 3645555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £16.56 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

