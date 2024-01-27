Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AON were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in AON by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

AON traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $301.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,206. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

