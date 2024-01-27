APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stake Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1,527.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,026 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of APA worth $37,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

APA Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. APA’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

