APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.28.

APA stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. APA has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

