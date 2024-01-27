Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.20. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

