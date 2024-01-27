AppFolio’s (APPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $241.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.20.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $49.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,379. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $226.78. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7,457.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.58 and a 200-day moving average of $183.85.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AppFolio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in AppFolio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

