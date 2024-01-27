Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $147,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 194,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.3 %

AMAT stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

