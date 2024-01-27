Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS:JUCY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,230 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

