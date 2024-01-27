ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,679,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 776.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 317,405 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $29,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after buying an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $17,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

