Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ADM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

