Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 56664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

