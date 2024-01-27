Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 934.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,572 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $44,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.56 and its 200-day moving average is $202.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,225 shares of company stock worth $58,382,939 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

