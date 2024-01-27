Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $264.40. 1,359,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $123.32 and a one year high of $270.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,225 shares of company stock worth $58,382,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.