Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total transaction of $2,139,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,991,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total transaction of $2,139,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,991,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,225 shares of company stock valued at $58,382,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $264.40. 1,359,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.59. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $270.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.