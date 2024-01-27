Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 217,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $101.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

