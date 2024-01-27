Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARGTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 15,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,687. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

About Artemis Gold

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.