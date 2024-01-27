Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Artemis Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARGTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 15,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,687. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.
About Artemis Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Artemis Gold
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.