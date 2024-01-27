ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $867.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $883.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $729.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.03.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

